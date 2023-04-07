FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming up for Easter Weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a mid-week cool-down, our warming trend is in full force through Easter Weekend! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in store for Good Friday with seasonably warm high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll tack on a few degrees Saturday and then again Sunday before highs climb into the 90s early next week. Our next pattern change arrives by Thursday, bringing gusty winds and “cooler” temperatures to the region.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high around 90°.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 80s.

