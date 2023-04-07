Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run on Houghton Road
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:37 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Houghton Road is closed north of Tanque Verde Road after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
Details are limited, but the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the road is closed between Rancho del Este Drive and Hawk Hill Lane, where the hit-and-run crash happened early Friday, April 7.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
No additional information was immediately available.
