Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan throws out first pitch at D-backs home opener

Alongside his wife, Chelsea, Moldovan took the field to throw out the first pitch at the Diamondbacks home opener against the Dodgers.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:24 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan achieved another incredible feat on Thursday evening. Alongside his wife, Chelsea, Tyler took the field to throw out the first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks home opener.

Tyler was sporting his own D-backs jersey as he posed for photos before the game. Chelsea helped wheel him to the field, where D-backs starting pitcher Zac Gallen was waiting behind the plate. In front of thousands of fans, the officer was helped up by Chelsea and D-backs legend Luis Gonzalez and tossed the pitch to Gallen. It was an emotional moment for many as the crowd erupted in cheers, and Tyler was all smiles after a near-perfect pitch.

Tyler has continued to surpass obstacles after being shot eight times, including once in the head, on Dec. 14, 2021. Tyler, a rookie at the time, was responding to reports of a suspect, Essa Williams, driving erratically when Williams shot him, police said. Williams then continued shooting him as he was lying on the ground. The officer was rushed to the hospital and has made a remarkable recovery since then. He was given little chance to live because of his injuries. However, he was released from the hospital and spent months in rehab before finally returning home.

Tyler has done several community events since going home. In January, he was honored during the Phoenix Suns first responders night. He also attended a firefighter graduation ceremony for his brother, Mathew, last year. He pinned the Phoenix Fire Department badge to his brother’s chest.

