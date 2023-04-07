Advertise
Pima County Health Department suffering an Internet outage

By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:52 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Pima County Health Department announced that the County complex at Ajo Way and Country Club is suffering an Internet outage that will last through Friday, April 7.

Pima County Health said it will affect the Abrams Public Health Center, which includes the Health Department and building tenants at the UA Health Sciences and Accelerate. The phone service is also out.

The outage also affects the Medical Examiner and Kino Sports Complex, but Banner South Hospital is not affected.

The Health Department and the Medical Examiner will be open on Friday but services may be limited.

In the meantime, the County IT will use mobile Wi-Fi for the Internet, but phones will still be out.

