Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Report: Man wanted to ‘inflict pain back’ on 2-month-old baby

Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his...
Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his 2-month-old son.(Avon Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Ind. (Gray News) – An Indiana man faces child abuse charges after officials said he wanted to “inflict pain back” on his 2-month-old son for pulling on his nose ring and being loud while he suffered from a migraine.

The Avon Police Department said 19-year-old Aaron Evans was charged with one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.

According to court documents obtained by WXIN, the 2-month-old baby was taken to a hospital Monday with bruises on his body and a cut that was healing on top of his head. After seeing the state of the child, police began an investigation into possible child abuse.

Doctors later told police the baby also had fractured ribs, fractured legs, and a subdural hemorrhage. They also determined the baby had suffered from past injuries.

While investigating, police said they learned Evans had anger issues and would easily get frustrated with the baby. Investigators said these claims were corroborated with Evans.

Evans eventually confessed to police that he had abused the baby on several occasions.

When asked why he would abuse the child, Evans told investigators he had a migraine and wanted the baby to be quiet. He had also been angry at the 2-month-old for pulling on his nose ring and said he wanted to “inflict pain back” on the child, WXIN reported.

Evans was arrested following his interview with officials on Monday and taken to jail.

The 2-month-old child remains in intensive care in critical condition as of Monday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash that caused the closure of...
UPDATE: Interstate 10 reopens after triple-fatal crash in Marana
William Burdett Shope, 86, and Hilda Maness Shope, 85, died when their vehicle struck a...
UPDATE: Police identify couple killed in Tucson crash
PCSD said that a victim was shot in the leg.
PCSD investigating road rage incident in Tucson
The closure is anticipated to remain in place until 2024.
Busy interchange to close until 2024 for widening project
18-year-old Ruben Rios was found shot in a vehicle at The Ranch at Star Pass, which is located...
UPDATE: 17-year-old suspect in teen’s shooting death turns self in

Latest News

Roseville Fire Inspector Chelsea Zinc puts up barrier tape across the street from a local...
Suspect shoots 2 hostages after wounding California officer
TN House takes action to oust protesting lawmakers
6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen in November 2022. Police have transitioned his...
Police: Search for missing 6-year-old transitions to death investigation
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
Tennessee’s House expels 2 of 3 Democrats over guns protest
Mariposa Port cold storage facility opens
New cold storage bays at Mariposa Port of Entry aim to strengthen America’s supply chain