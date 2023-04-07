Advertise
Search in Massachusetts related to Harmony Montgomery case

Harmony Montgomery disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead.
Harmony Montgomery disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead.(Manchester Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police were searching a marshy area in Massachusetts on Friday as part of their investigation in the case of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said the location is in Revere, Massachusetts, and that the search is part of their investigation in the Harmony Montgomery case. They declined to give any further information.

But the Massachusetts State Police said 18 troopers, K-9 and drone units were searching wetlands along Route 107 in Revere. State police said the search started shortly after 9 a.m.

Harmony’s body has not been found. Her father, Adam Montgomery, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death, as well as falsifying physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. He has pleaded not guilty.

“Officials caution against any speculation related to the potential results of this search,” the New Hampshire news release said.

Authorities didn’t know Harmony was missing until November 2021. In August 2022, police announced that they believed she was killed in Manchester in early December 2019.

Adam Montgomery was arrested in October.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

