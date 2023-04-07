Advertise
Suspect arrested after dog abuse caught on camera in Peoria

Jeffrey Wright, 42, was arrested and booked into jail facing a possible charge of felony animal...
Jeffrey Wright, 42, was arrested and booked into jail facing a possible charge of felony animal cruelty, according to Peoria Police.(Peoria Police Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:40 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught on video beating a dog last month at a Peoria home. He’s been identified as 42-year-old Jeffrey Wright.

On March 11, someone called police saying they had just seen a man beating a dog in the backyard of their neighbor’s home on 107th Drive. The caller shared the three-minute video with police, showing the suspect body slamming, punching and kicking the dog.

Peoria police responded to the home near 107th Avenue and Happy Valley on that day and spoke with the dog’s owner, who said the suspect, Wright, was just visiting and didn’t live there. Animal control officers took the dog in for medical care, and he was returned to his owner the next day.

On Thursday, Wright was arrested at the home and booked into jail on a felony animal cruelty charge. Investigators also removed the dog from the home since the suspect is involved in a relationship with the owner. The woman who owns the home told investigators she’s had an on-and-off relationship with Wright for a few years and that he stays at the home “when he appears to be off drugs.”

According to court documents, investigators asked Wright if he could explain his actions in the video. “There’s no reason,” he reportedly said. Police records show Wright has previous arrests for domestic violence, assault and various drug-related offenses.

WARNING: The Peoria police Facebook post below includes a link to graphic video of the alleged crime. Viewer discretion is advised.

