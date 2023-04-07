Threats made at Leman Academy of Excellence in Oro Valley, parents left with more questions than answers

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Some parents are upset after they were informed of threats made at a local charter school, days after the school and police were made aware.

Oro Valley Police said the incidents involving Leman Academy Charter School in Oro Valley happened in January, but are only now coming to light.

Sergeant Darren Wright with OVPD says it’s vital to act sooner.

“We really need the parents to be in tune with their children, be attentive to their children, engage them everyday,” said Wright.

In a statement to 13 News, Dennis O’Reilly, Head of the School said:

At the end of last week, Leman Academy of Excellence Oro Valley administration was made aware of verbal threats a Leman scholar made toward other scholars. The scholar making the threats has since been removed from the Leman OV campus, and the Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD) has been notified and is actively investigating the case. OVPD does not believe there is any real threat at this time. Both Leman Academy and OVPD take all threats seriously and will take the necessary steps to assure the safety and security of our families and scholars. ~ Dennis M. O’Reilly, Head of Schools.

Parents received a phone call and an email on April 5, but the charter school kept the information vague. Catherine Glowa is a parent at the school and said she trusts Leman Academy of Excellence but is naturally concerned as a parent.

“It’s just alarming because you never think something like that could happen at your kid’s school,” said Catherine Glowa, parent. “Naturally, I wanted to know if it was any of my kids’ grades, was it a child in my kids’ class, I want to know who it is.”

Elijah Glowa is a 2nd-grade student and said he feels safe but wishes for more security.

“I do feel safe, I think there should be more police officers there with their weapons,” said Elijah Glowa.

Catherine said this is a reminder to all parents to check in on their children.

“I believe a truly health and happy child would not be making these kinds of threats at school. It’s a good reminder for me as well as a parent for me to be in touch with my kids and talk to them about what’s going on with them. I do believe the safety of the school should be starting at home,” said Glowa.

Wright said it could be as easy as a quick “How was your day?” or “Did you learn anything in school?”

“Get a barometer going. Check-in with them every day find out what’s normal, and then when the abnormal response comes in that should be the moment you say wait a minute there’s something wrong and I need to check further. If you hear something don’t take it lightly. Let us figure out the credibility of the threat that’s going on,” said Wright.

OVPD does not believe there is any threat to the school after investigating the threat.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.