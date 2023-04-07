Advertise
Three people injured in motorcycle crash on 4th Avenue in Tucson

Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and two pedestrians...
Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and two pedestrians in Tucson Thursday, April 6.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:40 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and two pedestrians Thursday, April 6.

The crash happened in the 400 block of North Fourth Avenue.

The man operating the motorcycle was determined to have life-threatening injuries. The two pedestrians had minor injuries, police said.

The crash is under investigation and no additional information was immediately available.

