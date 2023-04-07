Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say

A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.(Sue Ogrocki | AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:14 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELAND, Co. (Gray News) – A Walmart employee was struck and killed in the parking lot of a store in Colorado as he was returning shopping carts to the store, police say.

According to the Loveland Police Department, officers received a call about a person being hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot around 1 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man trapped underneath a 2016 Chevrolet sedan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the man was a Walmart employee and was returning shopping carts to the store when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as an 83-year-old woman. Police said she remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said the driver did not seem to be impaired, and speed is also not believed to be a factor.

Loveland police are still investigating.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash that caused the closure of...
UPDATE: Victims identified from deadly Interstate 10 crash in Marana
Adrian Stephen Vildusea was arrested on a warrant out of Maryland.
Sexual assault suspect arrested in Tucson
William Burdett Shope, 86, and Hilda Maness Shope, 85, died when their vehicle struck a...
UPDATE: Police identify couple killed in Tucson crash
PCSD said that a victim was shot in the leg.
PCSD investigating road rage incident in Tucson
Police say 37-year-old Sione Kafokuota Pulotu left his 7-month-old son alone in an infant...
Phoenix infant drowns in bathtub while dad plays video games, police say

Latest News

At least three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash that caused the closure of...
UPDATE: Victims identified from deadly Interstate 10 crash in Marana
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Justice Thomas says he didn’t have to disclose luxury trips
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Report: Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter
Marshmallow Peeps candy is on display at a store in Lafayette, Calif., on March 24, 2023. A...
California lawmaker wants Peeps to change its ingredients
Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and two pedestrians...
Three people injured in motorcycle crash on 4th Avenue in Tucson