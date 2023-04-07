Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

WEB EXTRA: Pet owners making hard choices due to inflation

WEB EXTRA: Pet owners making hard choices due to inflation
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Inflation is causing an emotional impact on pet owners and animal welfare organizations. In this Web Extra, hear more of the emotional interview from a pet owner who says without help, his cat would not have survived.

Click here for the second part of Rebecca Taylor’s report Pet owners making hard choices due to inflation: https://www.kold.com/2023/04/07/pet-owners-making-hard-choices-due-inflation/

For part one of the story, click here: https://www.kold.com/2023/04/06/inflation-hurting-pet-owners-animal-organizations/

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash that caused the closure of...
UPDATE: Victims identified from deadly Interstate 10 crash in Marana
Adrian Stephen Vildusea was arrested on a warrant out of Maryland.
Sexual assault suspect arrested in Tucson
William Burdett Shope, 86, and Hilda Maness Shope, 85, died when their vehicle struck a...
UPDATE: Police identify couple killed in Tucson crash
PCSD said that a victim was shot in the leg.
PCSD investigating road rage incident in Tucson
Police say 37-year-old Sione Kafokuota Pulotu left his 7-month-old son alone in an infant...
Phoenix infant drowns in bathtub while dad plays video games, police say

Latest News

when people are struggling to care for their pets, The Animal League of Green Valley can be a...
Pet owners making hard choices due to inflation
Pet owners making hard choices due to inflation
Pet owners making hard choices due to inflation
Two toddlers were attacked in separate incidents last month in north Scottsdale.
4 coyotes killed in Scottsdale area where toddlers were attacked
WEB EXTRA: Pet owners making hard choices due to inflation
WEB EXTRA: Pet owners making hard choices due to inflation