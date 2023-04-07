Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Wildcats football players give back on Good Friday

Wildcats football players give back on Good Friday
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - University of Arizona football players spent part of this Good Friday giving back by volunteering at the Gospel Rescue Mission’s “Blessings To Go” event at the Center of Opportunity.

They handed out warm meals to families driving through and also spent time talking football with fans who passed by the event.

The Gospel Rescue Mission also provided a food box and a prayer tent while serving more than 2,000 meals.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash that caused the closure of...
UPDATE: Victims identified from deadly Interstate 10 crash in Marana
Adrian Stephen Vildusea was arrested on a warrant out of Maryland.
Sexual assault suspect arrested in Tucson
William Burdett Shope, 86, and Hilda Maness Shope, 85, died when their vehicle struck a...
UPDATE: Police identify couple killed in Tucson crash
PCSD said that a victim was shot in the leg.
PCSD investigating road rage incident in Tucson
Police say 37-year-old Sione Kafokuota Pulotu left his 7-month-old son alone in an infant...
Phoenix infant drowns in bathtub while dad plays video games, police say

Latest News

Downtown Tucson skyline (Source: Bill Morrow)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Here come the 90s
Two toddlers were attacked in separate incidents last month in north Scottsdale.
4 coyotes killed in Scottsdale area where toddlers were attacked
Wildcats football players give back on Good Friday
Wildcats football players give back on Good Friday
Tucson police have responded to the area of East University Boulevard and North Stone Avenue...
Police investigating shooting near Stone and University after body found in parking lot