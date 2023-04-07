Wildcats football players give back on Good Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - University of Arizona football players spent part of this Good Friday giving back by volunteering at the Gospel Rescue Mission’s “Blessings To Go” event at the Center of Opportunity.

They handed out warm meals to families driving through and also spent time talking football with fans who passed by the event.

The Gospel Rescue Mission also provided a food box and a prayer tent while serving more than 2,000 meals.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.