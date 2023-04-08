FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming up through Easter Weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a mid-week cool-down, our warming trend is in full force through Easter Weekend! Mostly sunny skies stick around this weekend with highs on Saturday with highs warming into the mid 80s. We’ll tack on a few degrees Easter Sunday before highs climb well into the 90s Monday through Wednesday.

We’re due for our first 90° day of the year! (Our average first 95° day occurs late April.) Our next pattern change arrives by Thursday, bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures back into the region.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 70s.

