Search for suspect after pedestrian hit

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help to find a vehicle that hit a pedestrian in the morning hours of Friday, April 7.

PCSD says deputies responded to the intersection of Houghton Road and Hawk Hill Lane about 6:30 a.m. for a reported collision involving a pedestrian. PCSD says a pedestrian was found unconscious on the side of the road, with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

The victim was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect or suspect vehicle in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

