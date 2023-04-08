Search for suspect after pedestrian hit

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help to find a vehicle that hit a pedestrian in the morning hours of Friday, April 7.

PCSD says deputies responded to the intersection of Houghton Road and Hawk Hill Lane about 6:30 a.m. for a reported collision involving a pedestrian. PCSD says a pedestrian was found unconscious on the side of the road, with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

The victim was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect or suspect vehicle in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.