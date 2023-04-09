FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near record high temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A sunny and warm Easter is in store for southern Arizona.

After a 6:02 a.m. Easter sunrise temperature of 52 degrees in Tucson, Sunday afternoon highs will be in the upper-80s to near 90.

Then, get ready for near record high temperatures both Monday and Tuesday.

Monday’s record high of 96 degrees was set in 2018. Tuesday’s record high of 95 degrees could also be tied or broken.

A slight cooling is expected on Wednesday with a high in the low-90s. A windy front will push through early Thursday, cooling us into the 80s, then down into the 70s for Friday.

With strong winds and low humidity, we are likely to see an increased risk of wildfires late next week. With no rain in the forecast for southern Arizona, blowing dust can also be expected.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.