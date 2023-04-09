Phoenix responders searching for 2 men who went missing in the Salt River

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police and fire officials are searching for two men who went missing in the Salt River on Sunday morning.

Phoenix police officials said the two went missing at the riverbank near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road around 10:30 a.m. The Phoenix Fire Department said the men were believed to be kayaking or paddleboarding when a witness said they started yelling for help. The bystander then ran at called 911 at a nearby Circle K. However, when the bystander returned, the men were no longer seen in the water.

Phoenix Firebird 10 and multiple search parties have not found the men, nor have there been any reports that two men were seen getting out of the river.

Fire officials are reminding everyone that unless previously indicated as a recreational area, Salt River waters are generally unsafe for public swimming.

