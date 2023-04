TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police responded to reports of a shooting Saturday, April 8.

Police tell 13 News it happened in the area of Speedway and Main.

Officers say an adult male was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects and no pone has been taken into custody.

