Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Shooting evacuates Delaware mall as police investigate

A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANA, Del. (AP) — A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.

Delaware State Police said they were investigating a shooting at the Christiana Mall, in a northern community near Pennsylvania.

The mall was evacuated and would remain closed Saturday evening, police said in a statement asking people to avoid the area.

At least three people were shot in the food court area, officials told WPVI-TV. Police were still searching for the shooter, the station reported.

Police set up a reunification site at the north entrance for those trying to locate someone.

Additional details were not immediately available.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to gather more details on this shooting,” Delaware State Police said in a tweet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash that caused the closure of...
UPDATE: Victims identified from deadly Interstate 10 crash in Marana
Tucson police have responded to the area of East University Boulevard and North Stone Avenue...
Police investigating shooting near Stone and University after body found in parking lot
Pedestrian seriously injured in Tucson crash
Pedestrian seriously injured in Tucson crash
A student takes notes
Threats made at Leman Academy of Excellence in Oro Valley, parents left with more questions than answers
Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and two pedestrians...
Three people injured in motorcycle crash on 4th Avenue in Tucson

Latest News

Backlash over Texas abortion pill ruling
Downtown Tucson skyline (Source: Bill Morrow)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near record high temperatures
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows U.S. Army sergeant...
Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder