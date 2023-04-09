Advertise
Suspect arrested after stolen vehicle chase leads to deputy-involved shooting in Pinal County

According to PCSO, the deputy fired at the suspect, who intentionally backed up and rammed their car into a PCSO patrol vehicle.
By Dani Birzer and Tianna Morimoto
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GILA RIVER RESERVATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An attempt to stop a driver in a stolen vehicle led to a car chase and a deputy-involved shooting in Pinal County on Sunday.

Early Sunday morning, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office put out issued an “attempt to locate” for a stolen vehicle. The car was located around 9 a.m. by Casa Grande police, but the driver sped off when officers attempted to stop them. PCSO says the driver eventually stopped on the SR87 near mile marker 153 and then intentionally backed up and rammed their car into a PCSO patrol vehicle. According to PCSO, the deputy in the patrol car fired at the suspect to try and stop the vehicle coming towards him.

The suspect was taken into custody by Chandler Police after abandoning the stolen vehicle.
The suspect was taken into custody by Chandler Police after abandoning the stolen vehicle.(Arizona's Family)

The suspect was not hit or injured by the gunfire and drove off. The vehicle was found abandoned within the Gila River Indian Community land. Around 1 p.m., Chandler police found the suspect near Huny Highway and Gilbert Road and took them into custody. PCSO says one deputy is being treated for minor injuries from the incident.

State Route 87 is closed in both directions from milepost 154 to milepost 156 for an investigation of a crash in this chase. There is no estimated time of reopening.

This is the 23rd officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 29th in the state this year.

