Aging, overworked printers blamed for 2022 ballot issues in Maricopa County, investigation finds

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials released the results of an independent investigation into what caused the ballot printer issues that plagued Maricopa County on Election Day in 2022.

The investigation, led by Justice Ruth McGregor, was part of a push by Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and Vice Chairman Clint Hickman after nearly a quarter of the Election Day voting centers had issues with tabulating or printing ballots. According to the county officials, the investigation looked into a random sample of 9,100 ballots as investigators conducted dozens of extensive interviews with county staff and contractors.

The report details extensive steps in trying to reproduce the problem and looked at how printer configurations caused problems to plague many voting locations. Some of those findings included seeing that some older printers could not maintain the heat required to print ballots dark enough to be properly read by the on-site tabulators. Other issues listed in the report included some printers having issues with longer ballots, which were 19 or 20 inches, depending on the voter’s precinct and local races, and ballots being printed on heavier paper. Investigators wrote that earlier stress testing indicated no issues on those types of ballots.

See the full report below:

“This report is exactly what we needed. An unbiased analysis of what happened and a range of recommendations for what to do next,” said Vice Chairman Jack Sellers in a prepared statement “Whether it’s replacing printers, using different paper, or changing the way we test equipment before an election, you can be sure our Board will take any steps necessary to ensure in-person voters have the experience they deserve in 2024.”

Recommendations in the report include releasing Oki branded printers, going back to standard 80lbs paper, and using more robust stress tests that include testing in intervals to better simulate Election Day processing.

Last November, Maricopa County officials noted that despite problems at the polls, 245,000 people voted in person in Maricopa County on Election Day. At that time, officials stressed that anyone who wanted to vote was given the opportunity to do so “We’d like to apologize to voters who were inconvenienced by some of the things that occurred today,” Gates said. “No one was disenfranchised today.” On that day, Republicans had sought to keep polling places open, after the state GOP alleged that people were not allowed to vote. Ultimately, a Superior Court judge denied that request, citing a lack of sufficient evidence.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.