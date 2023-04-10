FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record heat possible

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Temperatures are set to soar into the 90s in Tucson for the first time this year on Monday.

In fact, we could tie or set new record highs both Monday and Tuesday.

The record for Monday is 96 degrees set in 2018, and the record for Tuesday is 95 degrees also set in 2018.

Winds pick up on Wednesday ahead of our next front due by early Thursday. Winds may be strong enough Thursday to increase our risk of wildfires.

After cooling back to near normal high temperatures for Thursday and Friday, we’ll slowly warm back into the mid and upper-80s with plenty of sunshine next weekend.

