FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - We broke the record high this afternoon around 4pm at TIA at 97 degrees. That broke the old record of 96 degrees that was set back in 2018.

The record for Tuesday is 95 degrees (also set in 2018). We should easily break that record, too, with a forecast high of 97.

As the ridge of high pressure breaks down on Wednesday, we should cool slightly back into the low to mid-90s.

A windy front arrives Thursday with possible gusts near 40.

This will almost certainly increase the risk of wildfires and could create some areas of blowing dust.

After highs in the upper-70s on Friday, we climb back into the 80s for the weekend, and into the 90s by early next week.

