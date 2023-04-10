Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record heat

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record heat
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - We broke the record high this afternoon around 4pm at TIA at 97 degrees. That broke the old record of 96 degrees that was set back in 2018.

The record for Tuesday is 95 degrees (also set in 2018). We should easily break that record, too, with a forecast high of 97.

As the ridge of high pressure breaks down on Wednesday, we should cool slightly back into the low to mid-90s.

A windy front arrives Thursday with possible gusts near 40.

This will almost certainly increase the risk of wildfires and could create some areas of blowing dust.

After highs in the upper-70s on Friday, we climb back into the 80s for the weekend, and into the 90s by early next week.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While it may be pretty to look at, it can cause a rash similar to poison ivy if you come in...
Scorpion Weed: Be cautious of this purple flower
Crime scene tape
Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in Tucson
Police respond to report of shooting in Tucson
Police respond to report of shooting in Tucson
Avanti Antonio Pitko
UPDATE: Court document details events that preceded shooting death of Tucson woman
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

Latest News

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Spike in temperatures leads to an increase in unwanted critters
Spike in temperatures leads to an increase in unwanted critters
Justin Harris has been charged with drive-by shooting and aggravated assault.
PCSD arrest road rage suspect in Tucson
Tucson Fire responds to house fire
Tucson Fire responds to house fire