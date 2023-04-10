Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Record highs in jeopardy!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:40 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a pleasant Easter Weekend in the 80s, temperatures are on the rise for the start of the workweek! Record highs are in jeopardy today and tomorrow as highs in Tucson soar into the mid to upper 90s. Our next weather system arrives Thursday, increasing our wind gusts and dropping temperatures into the 70s and 80s for the end of the workweek. Blowing dust and increased fire danger possible.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. Windy.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

