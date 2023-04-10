Advertise
Gov. Hobbs announces new communications director

Christian Slater
Christian Slater(Governor's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced Christian Slater as the new communications director for the Office of the Governor who will start on April 17th.

“I am confident that Mr. Slater’s wide breadth of expertise will be an asset to our growing team,” said Governor Hobbs. “We are excited for him to get started and continue sharing the vision of this administration all across the state.”

Slater has extensive experience managing earned media for candidates and elected officials across the country, including campaigns in Illinois, Michigan, Virginia, and Florida.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Hobbs administration and for the opportunity to partner with a team of dedicated and accomplished public servants,” said Mr. Slater. “I can’t wait to get to work with Governor Hobbs as she addresses the pressing issues facing Arizona by tackling the water crisis, improving education, lowering costs, growing jobs, and building an economy that works for every Arizonan.”

He was most recently a communications director for Representative Val Demings’ campaign for the United States Senate.

