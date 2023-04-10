Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A woman is dead after being hit by a truck in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department says officers from Operations Division Midtown responded to the 4500 block of East Pima Street for reports of an adult female who was lying in the roadway in a blanket.

This happened Saturday, April 8, just before 2 a.m.

Officers discovered a gray 2007 Dodge Ram was involved in a collision with the female. The woman was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Detectives learned the pedestrian was lying in the roadway in a blanket, got up, and moved in front of the Dodge Ram that was traveling east on E. Pima St. The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 34-year-old female, stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

An officer from the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit assisted with the investigation and determined the driver of the Dodge Ram was impaired by alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the collision.

Mid-block crossing by the pedestrian and impairment by the driver of the Dodge Ram are the major contributing factors of the collision.

Due to the circumstances of the collision, detectives will present the case to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review to determine what charges are appropriate for the driver of the Dodge Ram.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.