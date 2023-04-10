Tucson man facing murder charge in connection with shooting death of woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a woman on Thursday, April 6.

Tucson police say 24-year-old Bailea Rae McDermott was found dead by a family member in their home in the 4300 block of East Linden Street.

Homicide detectives identified the suspect as 25-year-old Avanti Antonio Pitko.

Pitko was booked into the Pima County Jail and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Police say Pitko and McDermott were not acquaintances, but Pitko had been in a domestic relationship previously with another resident of the home.

