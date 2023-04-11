13-year-old boy arrested for bringing BB gun to elementary school in Buckeye

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to school to Inca Elementary in Buckeye on Tuesday.

Officers say they were called out after someone reported that the teen had a gun tucked in his waistband near the school located on Durango Street near Watson Road. When police arrived, they found the boy with a BB gun in the parking lot. The boy was then arrested and will be booked on felony charges stemming from the incident. It’s unclear who made that initial call out to the police or any possible motive for bringing the weapon onto campus. No other information was immediately available. Police aren’t naming the boy because he is a minor.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.