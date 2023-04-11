Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

13-year-old boy arrested for bringing BB gun to elementary school in Buckeye

Buckeye police detained the student.
Buckeye police detained the student.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to school to Inca Elementary in Buckeye on Tuesday.

Officers say they were called out after someone reported that the teen had a gun tucked in his waistband near the school located on Durango Street near Watson Road. When police arrived, they found the boy with a BB gun in the parking lot. The boy was then arrested and will be booked on felony charges stemming from the incident. It’s unclear who made that initial call out to the police or any possible motive for bringing the weapon onto campus. No other information was immediately available. Police aren’t naming the boy because he is a minor.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While it may be pretty to look at, it can cause a rash similar to poison ivy if you come in...
Scorpion Weed: Be cautious of this purple flower
Avanti Antonio Pitko
UPDATE: Court document details events that preceded shooting death of Tucson woman
How hot will this year’s summer get?
How hot will this year’s summer get? Experts weigh in on record-breaking heat
Crime scene tape
Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in Tucson
Tucson Fire responds to house fire
Tucson Fire responds to house fire

Latest News

This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow...
Attorneys outline complex plot in trial of slain kids’ mom
Officials say Arizona is running on borrowed time and needs to start imposing Colorado River...
Phoenix, other major cities could face huge water cuts in feds’ plan to save Colorado River
WATCH NOW: 13 News digital-only noon newscast April 11
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing