TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For the second day in a row, Tucson set another heat record.

As of 2:11 p.m., Tucson was at 99 degrees, which broke the record of 95 set back in 2018.

Tucson set a record Monday with a high temperature of 97 degrees, which broke the record of 96 degrees, which was also set in 2018.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.