Arizona woman who survived a brain tumor takes on Boston Marathon

Endicott said her family and friends will be waiting expectantly at the finish line for her this weekend.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Boston Marathon is this weekend and one the runners is Christi Endicott from Williams, who recently survived a brain tumor.

Joining her on Good Morning Arizona Tuesday was Dr. Kelly Braun to talk through the journey. “I was completely, just like, ‘how is this part of my story?’ I just, I think I was surprised and then mad and then sad, and then I just kinda had to deal with it,” Endicott said. The doctor said one in around 40,000 people get diagnosed with brain tumors each year.

“In Christi’s case it was located pretty close to her eye...and the surgeon had to be pretty careful about going in there,” Dr. Braun said. The doctor is also a survivor of a similar brain tumor in 2008.

Endicott said running is a kind of therapy for her. “I wanted to show I was brave and strong and I needed to prove that to myself,” she said. “At least 10 ish family, friends...it’s gonna be loud and amazing.”

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

