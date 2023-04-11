Don’t underestimate the heat: local officials urge heat safety tips

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -With recorded breaking temperatures expected in Tucson this week, there is the potential for heat-related illness or death.

Medical professionals and local fire departments are asking people not to underestimate the heat.

“They are not acclimated to it, and they don’t realize that they’re getting dehydrated outside doing activities they have been doing in the past, but unfortunately it gets too hot for them, and they get overwhelmed,” said Adam Jarrold, battalion chief for Golder Ranch Fire District.

Officials say the quick change in temperature has left people’s bodies unprepared for heat. Captain Colt Jackson of Northwest Fire District said people have not had enough time to properly hydrate.

“They’re not accustomed to it quite yet, even Tucsonans who have been around for a long time. When it changes temperatures so quickly our bodies aren’t quite ready for it either because we aren’t quite hydrating the way we should,” said Jackson.

Officials are especially concerned for out-of-state visitors, children, hikers, and the elderly population.

“Unfortunately, it’s much harder on the very young and very old. So, for the elderly community, just make sure you’re staying hydrated, a lot of medications go further in dehydrating, along with the temperature,” said Jarrold.

Pima County Health Department said that heat exhaustion can kick in within a matter of minutes, but officials say there are some warning signs that you should not ignore.

“Some of the signs and symptoms is dizziness, nausea, and heat cramps, another one sweating through too overly sweating and you’re pale and just like you can’t quite get enough water in. That is the first signs of going into heat stroke,” said Jackson.

If not treated immediately, a person can land in the hospital.

“We would like to try and get to you before you get to far because heat stroke is a huge struggle. It’s really hard to bring it back, especially if you’re at the next level which is heat exhaustion. That’s a 911. That’s a true emergency where you need to go to the hospital because that’s actually when your body’s starting to do damage internally,” said Jackson.

Officials said there are few easy tips to prevent heat-related illnesses or death. Do your outdoor activities early in the morning, wear lightly colored clothing, and drink plenty of water.

“So, if you’re thinking you’re going to go outside and start drinking water, once you start feeling thirsty, you are kind of behind the eight ball at that point. So, you hydrate the night before. Just monitor yourself and take plenty of breaks, and get out of the heat whenever you can, and that is going to be your best tips for avoiding a heat emergency,” said Jarrold.

Jackson added that if you have pets make sure to keep them hydrated and keep them in a cool area during the day.

For more tips on how to stay safe in the heat, visit the Pima County Health Department website here.

