FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Record heat again Tuesday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:21 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson soared into the 90s Monday for the first time in almost 6 months! The high temperature of 97° broke the previous record high for April 10th of 96° most recently set back in 2018. Another day of record heat likely Tuesday as highs climb into the mid to upper 90s.

We will hold the chance for a few isolated dry thunderstorms east of Tucson during the afternoon and evening hours Tuesday. Here, gusty winds and isolated lightning are possible.

Our next front arrives Thursday, kicking up our winds and dropping highs back into the low 80s, close to our climate normal.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Isolated dry thunderstorms possible east of Tucson.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. Windy.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:  Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:  Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s.

