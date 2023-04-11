Advertise
Forest Service announces delayed opening for Mt. Graham

Mount Graham on the Swift Trail Parkway
Mount Graham on the Swift Trail Parkway(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Forest Service announced the spring opening of Mount Graham will be delayed.

Coronado National Forest says Swift Trail (State Route 366) on the Safford Ranger District, located on the eastern side of the Pinaleño Mountains, will now open Friday, April 21.

The original opening date had been scheduled for April 15.

The Forest Service says Mount Graham received more than 130 inches of snow over the winter and the snowpack created challenges to clear the road, campgrounds, and day-use sites.

