Forest Service announces delayed opening for Mt. Graham

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Forest Service announced the spring opening of Mount Graham will be delayed.

Coronado National Forest says Swift Trail (State Route 366) on the Safford Ranger District, located on the eastern side of the Pinaleño Mountains, will now open Friday, April 21.

The original opening date had been scheduled for April 15.

The Forest Service says Mount Graham received more than 130 inches of snow over the winter and the snowpack created challenges to clear the road, campgrounds, and day-use sites.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.