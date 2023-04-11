GRAPHIC: At least 18,000 cattle killed in dairy farm explosion

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At least 18,000 cattle were killed in an explosion and fire at a dairy farm in Texas on Monday, April 10.

KFDA, 13 News’ sister station in Amarillo, Texas, reported it happened at the South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt.

Castro County Sheriff Sal Rivera said the fire from the explosion spread to the building where they haul cattle before bringing them into the milking area and into a holding pen.

Rivera said only a small percentage of the farm’s cows survived.

KFDA said the Animal Welfare Institute said this is the deadliest barn fire for cattle overall and the most devastating barn fire in Texas since they began tracking barn fires in 2013.

“We hope the industry will remain focused on this issue and strongly encourage farms to adopt commonsense fire safety measures,” said Margie Fishman, Public Relations Manager with AWF. “It is hard to imagine anything worse than being burned alive.”

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality arrived on scene Tuesday and is assisting the owner with carcass disposal/debris issues.

At least one person was injured in the explosion and was in critical condition as of Tuesday, according to KFDA.

