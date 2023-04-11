International exchange program in need of host families to house high school students from around the globe

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Academic Year in America brings hundreds of students to Arizona each year. Not only do they learn about United States culture, but they give back to communities around the world through volunteer work.

Currently, 12 AYA students are learning at Ironwood Ridge, Rincon High, and Tucson High.

Four students met at Rincon High to reflect on their experiences almost one year into their journey.

“I am from the Czech Republic,” said Kariolina Klotkova.

Hema Kumari added, “I am from India.”

No matter where the students are from, Margaret Evangelesta, AYA Local Coordinator, said the program works day and night to match them with the perfect host family.

“We bring in students from 45 different countries, 3 different programs and we place them in American families and they go to school here and become part of our community and just bring that culture with them,” said Evangelesta.

Whether the students apply and pay for the opportunity or they’re lucky enough to be gifted a scholarship, all of the students get to experience what it’s like to be an American teenager.

“Since the beginning of the year until now, I look back at myself and I feel like I’ve grown up so much, I have become way more independent and I feel like I’m a totally different person now. All thanks to the people, the states, and this amazing experience,” said Stephany Senaan, Lebanon Resident.

Rincon Principal Alissa Welch said the program hits close to home.

She was involved in the program growing up and is grateful students here can engage with AYA students daily.

“It’s mutually beneficial for the foreign exchange students and for our students to just get that perspective. It’s one thing to read about it in books because you’re getting the censored version of what it’s like in other countries. For the kids to say, ‘no this is really what it’s like to be a teen in another country,’ it’s just super cool,” said Welch.

The students agreed none of that is possible without their host families.

“They do sports, they do chores, they babysit their siblings, they cook meals, they’re really and truly part of the family,” said Evangelesta.

Kariolina Klotkova, Czech Republic Resident said it hasn’t been easy from the start.

“I learned how to reach out, because from the beginning it was really hard to make friends,” said Klotkova.

Trying new food has been challenging.

“In terms of food, when I came the first time I was like I don’t think I’ll be eating this salad,” said Kumari.

Yasmine Kouiss, France Resident said nonetheless, it’s been the best year of her life.

“I just have one host mom, she’s working and she’s the best. I know that some people think the perfect family is two parents with kids our age but it’s just the relationship you have with your host parents,” said Kouiss.

If you’re interested in applying to be a host family you can scan this QR Code. If you have questions you can call Margaret Evangelesta at (520) 227-0951.

“Get out of your comfort zone and consider hosting. It’s a phenomenal experience. I’ve hosted 33 students myself over the last 12 years, two at a time, you can only have two. It’s really building that international family and I have daughters and sons all over the world,” said Evangelesta.

