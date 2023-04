TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Nogales Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Nogales at W. Mariposa Rd. and W. Shell Rd. on Monday, April 10.

The Nogales Police Department told 13 News, one person is dead and no officers are hurt.

The investigation is ongoing and details are limited at this time.

