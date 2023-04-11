Pima County says parents responsible for children’s reading material, not the library

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News)-The past two years have seen a dramatic increase in the number of demands that public libraries pull controversial books from their shelves.

It went from 156 in 2020 to 1,269 in 2022 according to the American Library Association.

The numbers have increased in Pima County as the numbers have increased nationwide.

“We have been seeing increased complaints,” said Kate DeMeester-Lane, the Manager of Library Services for Pima County. “We also had several complaints that were brought forward to the call to the public in a recent board of supervisor meeting.”

That has prompted Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher to issue a memorandum outlining the rule under which the public library system operates.

The memo says in part:

“…every parent is able to and should select the materials that are appropriate for their child. It is not, however, appropriate for the library to censor or restrict access to materials that are available for circulation.”

“It is the individual’s responsibility to reject, either for himself or herself or for his or her children, any materials that the customer finds unsuitable.”

“The library’s position has pretty much always been it’s a parent’s right to choose for their own child,” DeMeester-Lane said. “But it is not their right to choose for other people’s children.”

Book banning has become fairly common in several states this spring. Missouri’s republican dominated House voted to end funding for public libraries altogether, although the Senate said it would restore the funding.

Texas courts have demanded a dozen books be removed from public library shelves. Florida has banned reading material in public schools from kindergarten to college.

Pima County says it will not ban books or pull them from the shelves because that’s censorship.

“We are responsible for collecting materials that serve everyone in our community and my own views are not going to match everyone in the community,” DeMeestr-Lane said. “So I have to set my views aside and collect what people need and what people want.”

She says the library system will add books but not subtract them.

The rise of complaints in Pima County generally mirrors the complaints from around the country.

“It’s our LGBTQ+ materials,” she said when asked about which books are causing the most complaints. “We’ve also had quite a few complaints about books that are really for parents and children to use together as children start to go through the changes of puberty.”

She said many parents also ask for those books because it’s a difficult topic to discuss with children without some guidance.

DeMeester-Lane says the library tries to use the book-banning demands as a teaching moment.

Instead, they tell the person complaining they won’t remove the books. However, there are people who don’t approve of their reading material either and they will not remove those books.

She says sometimes they’re satisfied with that explanation and sometimes they’re not.

“We want every single person of any age or background or any life experience to come to the library to find things that resonate with them,” she said.

