Sahuarita police arrest middle school student for arson

Sahuarita police arrest middle school student for arson(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Sahuarita Police Department arrested a juvenile student for setting a trash can on fire at Sahuarita Middle School on Tuesday morning.

Sahuarita police say a student reported smoke coming from a cement trash can located near a tree outside of a school building. A school janitor put the fire out.

There were no injuries reported and only the trash can was damaged. School personnel reviewed the security footage and identified a witness and a suspect.

It was discovered the suspect set a piece of paper on fire, and threw that paper in the trash can before leaving.

A Sahuarita officer arrested the juvenile for arson of property, a class 5 felony. The juvenile was booked into the Pima County Juvenile Court Center.

It’s the second time Sahuarita Police arrested the same suspect. The first time was for lighting a piece of paper on fire on a school bus back in January.

In that incident, the suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct.

