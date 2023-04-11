Tinaja Wildfire grows to about 215 acres
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:12 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Nogales Ranger District says the Tinaja Fire in Santa Cruz County has grown to approximately 215 acres.
In a tweet by the Coronado National Forest, the wildfire started at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 9.
The wildfire is located south of Ruby Road and west of Sycamore Canyon.
13 News will keep you updated when more information is available.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.