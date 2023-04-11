Advertise
Tinaja Wildfire grows to about 215 acres

(Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:12 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Nogales Ranger District says the Tinaja Fire in Santa Cruz County has grown to approximately 215 acres.

In a tweet by the Coronado National Forest, the wildfire started at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 9.

The wildfire is located south of Ruby Road and west of Sycamore Canyon.

