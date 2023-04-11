Tinaja Wildfire grows to about 215 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Nogales Ranger District says the Tinaja Fire in Santa Cruz County has grown to approximately 215 acres.

In a tweet by the Coronado National Forest, the wildfire started at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 9.

The wildfire is located south of Ruby Road and west of Sycamore Canyon.

Tinaja Wildfire, Nogales RD



~215 acres

Start time: ~5 PM

Start: April 9, 23

Location: The wildfire is currently south of Ruby Road and west of Sycamore Canyon with active flanks on the north and eastern sides.



Use caution as there will be increased fire traffic on the road. pic.twitter.com/FSO6g2pC3K — Coronado NF (@CoronadoNF) April 10, 2023

