TUSD’s Cyber Shutdown: District answers why parents not warned students info may be stolen

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - TUSD notified staff just days after the attack that the cybercriminals claimed to have stolen confidential data, but TUSD leaders didn’t tell parents and students.

The district encouraged the staff to watch their financial accounts and consider cybersecurity measures.

But the superintendent didn’t tell the parents even though the hackers claimed it had all the students’ info with proof.

13 News Investigates asked Gabriel Trujillo for an interview, but he declined and instead allowed us to talk to the Chief Operations Officer Blaine Young and we got an answer from him.

Four days after the ransomware attack the cybercriminal group, Royal, sent an email to the district that it had “stolen up to 290 GB of data, including all personal students’ info” -- social security numbers, birth certificates and more.

The hackers sent what it claimed was proof.

Royal warned TUSD in the email, “Just imagine what will happen if such data leak into the internet”.

The same day the district notified just the staff to review their financial account statements for fraudulent activity.

Cavazos: It never really said staff directly, but yet you told staff to be vigilant. The information said all student’s personal info.

Young: Yeah.

Cavazos: Why not tell the parents as well that Hey we had an attack. Please be vigilant.

Young: That was no way known from our forensics was seeing that there was any indication what they actually did have when that communication when out.

Young said the investigation is not over and when the district knows concretely what they’re dealing with they’ll let the TUSD community know.

Young: As the superintendent, he’s gotta make sure that he’s communicating what is known at a given time, particularly with the staff.

Cavazos: But you didn’t know at that time, I don’t believe, about the staff. You still were doing forensics. You still addressed it with the staff, but you did not tell the parents. Why the delay?

Young: We were just talking about in an abundance of caution because that was what we knew at the time. From my recall that is what I believe was the thinking at the time.

Cybersecurity experts say if there’s no proof hackers *don’t have all of it you have to *assume they do.

Victor Wieczorek of Guidepoint Security said, “We all have to go on the assumption that our data has been lost one-way shape, or form and it’s a terrible reality to live in.”

Royal did manage to steal information, which was revealed a month later.

Trujillo sent out this notification to the TUSD community that the hackers had sensitive *staff info and the district is working to determine the extent.

So two notifications about a month apart and still no mention to parents that cybercriminals could have stolen sensitive student information.

Cavazos: So time is of the essence. As the clock ticks are you going to tell the parents that this is what happened? I know I reported on it, but are you going to address it?

Young: I have no idea what might be revealed in the future. But I assure you that we’re going to be keeping the board and through that process or in conjunction with that process are community updates.

