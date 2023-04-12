Advertise
ACTION DAY: Red flag warning issued for Tucson for Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for our area.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for most of Southeastern Arizona for Thursday.

The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The record heat from earlier this week will now make way for strong winds of 20-30 miles per hour and gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service warns any new or ongoing wildfire will spread fast.

They say to obey local fire restrictions, avoid using charcoal grills, don’t drive over vegetated areas and check tow chains, which can cause a spark that could start a fire.

