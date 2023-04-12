Arizona House Rep. Liz Harris expelled for violating ethics rules

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona state house voted Thursday to expel Representative Liz Harris (R-District 13) for violating ethics rules.

Just before noontime, the House voted 46-13 in favor of expulsion. The House Ethics Committee released a report on Wednesday saying Harris broke ethics rules when she invited a conspiracy theorist to make outlandish claims at a February joint committee hearing.

Harris’ guest Jacqueline Breger alleged that high-profile politicians, including Governor Katie Hobbs and House Speaker Ben Toma, took bribes from a Mexican drug cartel. All five ethics committee members made it clear in the report that what happened under Harris’ watch was unacceptable. “I could have guessed it would go this way,” Representative Stephanie Stahl Hamilton (D-District 21) said. “But you just never know.”

When Stahl Hamilton filed an ethics complaint against Rep. Harris on March 6, she did so because she thought Harris’ actions posed a threat to Arizona’s democracy. “Guests who came in and immediately impugned leadership,” she said. “Sitting judges, our governor, our secretary of state, the speaker of the House, and the entire Church of the Latter Day Saints. Those are not allegations you take lightly.”

The House Ethics Committee (composed of three Republican representatives and two Democrats) unanimously agreed, saying in today’s report that Harris violated House rules by inviting Jacqueline Breger to that February meeting. In addition, they said Harris lied when she claimed she had no idea Breger would say what she did. As a result, the ethics panel found that Harris violated House rule number one, which prohibits disorderly behavior that could damage the House’s institutional integrity. “To go down a trail of conspiracy theories that were thrown out of court, it’s very dangerous,” Stahl Hamilton said.

All 60 members of the House must now decide whether Harris will face any punishment for her actions and, if so, what that punishment will be. Stahl Hamilton mentioned removal from the Election Committee and even expulsion as potential punishments. But she says simply reprimanding Representative Harris isn’t enough. “For me, discipline is just following through with the boundaries of how this institution needs to function,” she said.

Arizona’s Family reached out to Republican representatives, including Harris, to get their take on this ethics decision but never heard back.

Chandler attorney Tom Ryan says if Republicans want to put this behind them, removing Harris would be a good start. “The Board of Supervisors will then appoint another Republican to fill her stead,” Ryan said. “So they don’t lose that position as a Republican voter.”

