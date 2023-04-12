Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in crash near Randolph Park

The crash happened at East Broadway Boulevard and South Randolph Way on Tuesday, April 11,...
The crash happened at East Broadway Boulevard and South Randolph Way on Tuesday, April 11, after 7 p.m.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:04 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash near Randolph Park in Tucson late Tuesday, April 11.

The Tucson Police Department said 37-year-old Tristen Philip Keefer died at the scene of an accident at Broadway and South Randolph Way.

The TPD said the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The TPD said Keefer was speeding when he was hit, but that the other vehicle turned in front of him.

The driver of the other vehicle was not impaired, according to TPD.

While no citations have been issued, the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)
GRAPHIC: At least 18,000 cattle killed in dairy farm explosion
How hot will this year’s summer get?
How hot will this year’s summer get? Experts weigh in on record-breaking heat
While it may be pretty to look at, it can cause a rash similar to poison ivy if you come in...
Scorpion Weed: Be cautious of this purple flower
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find Charlotte murder victim surrounded by crosses, salt

Latest News

FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April...
NPR quits Elon Musk’s Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label
File Graphic
Pedestrian killed in Tucson crash
Expelled State Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, delivers remarks outside the state Capitol...
Expelled Justin Pearson could be returned to Tennessee House
WATCH NOW: Governor Hobbs news conference