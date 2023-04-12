Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in crash near Randolph Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash near Randolph Park in Tucson late Tuesday, April 11.

The Tucson Police Department said 37-year-old Tristen Philip Keefer died at the scene of an accident at Broadway and South Randolph Way.

The TPD said the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The TPD said Keefer was speeding when he was hit, but that the other vehicle turned in front of him.

The driver of the other vehicle was not impaired, according to TPD.

While no citations have been issued, the investigation is ongoing.

