Country Thunder brings music filled weekend to Florence

Over 20 artists will take the stage at the Country Thunder music festival this Thursday through Sunday.
By Dani Birzer and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An epic weekend of country music is coming to Florence! Over 20 artists will take the stage at the Country Thunder music festival this Thursday through Sunday.

The event will feature artists such as Cody Johnson, Dierks Bently, Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi, and many more. Weekend general admission tickets can be found here!

Camping is already sold out for this year’s festival, so make sure you make other arrangements for your weekend fun. The campgrounds will open for early arrival on Wednesday, April 12, from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. The Concert Bowl, where the festival and stages are located, will open at 1 p.m. each day.

This year’s festival has a bunch of new features for VIP platinum experience fans, such as a double-decker viewing experience to accommodate more people, additional bars, and restrooms.

Check out the full line-up of performers and other entertainment here. Festival officials would like to remind everyone that glass containers, outside food and beverages, alcoholic beverages, animals, bottles and cans, radios, fireworks, laptops, selfie sticks, and video cameras are not allowed into the Country Thunder gates. Click here for the full list of prohibited items.

