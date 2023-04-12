FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Changes on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - We’ve had two record-setting days to start the week in Tucson, but changes are coming.

Monday’s record high at TIA was 97 degrees, followed by 99 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

With the ridge of high pressure weakening across southern Arizona, temperatures will cool slightly on Wednesday, and even more on Thursday.

Our main concern for Wednesday and Thursday will be strong winds and an increased risk of wildfires.

In fact, a Fire Weather Watch will go into effect for most of our area, including the Tucson metro area, from 11:00 am Thursday morning through 8:00 pm Thursday evening.

In addition, there could be areas of blowing dust due to winds gusting to near 40 mph.

After briefly dipping down into the upper-70s on Friday, we warm back into the 80s on Saturday and return to the 90s on Sunday.

