Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cooler days on the way

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:15 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After back-to-back record-breaking days, some relief is on the way for southern Arizona! Temperatures will once again rise into the 90s for Tucson Wednesday afternoon, but highs should be a few degrees “cooler” than they were Monday and Tuesday. Winds kick up today and tomorrow as a front swings through the area.

This front will drop highs into the low 80s and upper 70s to wrap up the workweek but will also bring the threat for blowing dust and heightened fire weather. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the entire viewing area under 5,000 feet from 11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. Windy.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:  Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY:  Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How hot will this year’s summer get?
How hot will this year’s summer get? Experts weigh in on record-breaking heat
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)
GRAPHIC: At least 18,000 cattle killed in dairy farm explosion
While it may be pretty to look at, it can cause a rash similar to poison ivy if you come in...
Scorpion Weed: Be cautious of this purple flower
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find Charlotte murder victim surrounded by crosses, salt
The Nogales Police Department told 13 News, one person is dead and no officers are hurt.
UPDATE: One dead in officer-involved shooting in Nogales

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Changes on the way
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Changes on the way
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Changes on the way
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Changes on the way
Tuesday, April 11th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Record heat again Tuesday
How hot will this year’s summer get?
How hot will this year’s summer get? Experts weigh in on record-breaking heat