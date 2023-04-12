FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cooler days on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After back-to-back record-breaking days, some relief is on the way for southern Arizona! Temperatures will once again rise into the 90s for Tucson Wednesday afternoon, but highs should be a few degrees “cooler” than they were Monday and Tuesday. Winds kick up today and tomorrow as a front swings through the area.

This front will drop highs into the low 80s and upper 70s to wrap up the workweek but will also bring the threat for blowing dust and heightened fire weather. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the entire viewing area under 5,000 feet from 11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. Windy.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

