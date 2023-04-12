Living lab: UA scientists look at climate change from the ground up

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - What better way to celebrate Earth Month than to explore Tucson’s living laboratory on top of Mt. Bigelow? This is where University of Arizona Scientists are learning how the Earth’s surface actually breathes. The secrets behind that life cycle are helping decode climate changes right here in Southern Arizona.

“These soils are alive - they breathe,” said Jon Chorover, head of the Department of Environmental Science in the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. “It’s critical for all life on the planet.”

Soil truly is carrying the weight of the world. That’s why the top, thin layer is known as the “critical zone.” The UA team is studying what amounts to the Earth’s “skin,” brought to life by billions of micro organisms.

Here’s what that has to do with climate change: the warmer it gets, the hungrier the microbes get. They eat more nutrients from roots - and release more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

“If the soil becomes a less effective sponge for the carbon, then that creates more rapid climate change,” Chorover said.

As the cycle speeds up, we’ll see more symptoms, like flooding and heat waves.

Using sensors, the team records temperature, moisture, snow, gas production. Ten years of data show how soil, plants, carbon, and moisture are intertwined. Water is a big part of that, and Mount Bigelow is a perfect spot to watch its journey begin.

“In Southern Arizona, water is the lifeblood of our communities,” Chorover said.” We need to understand how this water migrates from the atmosphere into our groundwater resources because that’s part of capacity our long term sustainability.”

The natural terrain on Mount Bigelow acts like a funnel. It’s where, over thousands of years, microbes turn rock into soil, which sustains life.

Up in the Catalinas, the landscape and the biology are co-evolving, and their role is changing. If the soil erodes too much, we’re in trouble.

”Soils can be thought of as a non-renewable resource,” Chorover said.

He pointed to three ways to protect the soil: we can learn to make it stronger so it doesn’t release carbon, reduce the rate of climate change, or work on extracting carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. In other words, no easy fix.

“We look ahead of us... rarely do we think about what’s underneath us, but of course, this is where life comes from,” said “Alexander Ederer, a PhD student who collects data at the living lab.

So the next time you’re taking in the Southern Arizona scenery - remember the backbone behind the beauty.

To hear more of Jon Chorover’s interview with Brooke, click on this link: https://www.kold.com/2023/04/12/web-extra-living-lab-ua-scientists-look-climate-change-ground-up/

