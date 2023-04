TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Investigators from the Northwest Fire District are looking into a fire that destroyed a mobile home on Wednesday morning, April 12.

Crews responded to a mobile home fire in the area of W. Garnett St. and N. Tuttle Ave. after 3:30 this morning. Fire is now under investigation and there were no injuries. #NWFD @TucsonFireDept @GRFDAZ @PimaSheriff #autoaid pic.twitter.com/dM6Zco5bdb — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) April 12, 2023

The fire happened after 3:30 a.m. in the area of West Garnette Street and North Tuttle Avenue, near North Flowing Wells and West Wetmore roads.

No injuries were reported.

