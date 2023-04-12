Pedestrian killed in Tucson crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police identified a man killed after being hit by a vehicle last month.

TPD says officers responded to the intersection of E. Glenn St. and N. Richey Rd. March 28 just after 7 p.m. where medical crews transported a pedestrian to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the pedestrian, identified as 78-year-old James George Renella, was crossing Glenn St. from north to south when he was hit by a blue Nissan cargo van that was traveling east on Glenn. Renella died March 30.

Police say the driver immediately stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Once the investigation is complete, detectives will present their findings to the Tucson City Court Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.