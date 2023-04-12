Rural Metro Fire responds to apartment fire in Catalina Foothills

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Rural Metro Fire Department responded to reports of an apartment fire at Skyline Bel Air Estates near Sunrise and Craycroft on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:56 p.m.

Crews had the fire controlled within 20 minutes and contained to a single apartment.

Rural Metro said there were three smoke inhalation victims with non-life-threatening injuries and one of the patients was taken to the hospital.

Details of the victims have not been released and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

