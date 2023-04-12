Silver Alert issued for missing Queen Creek woman
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (13 News) - Police in Arizona have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Queen Creek woman.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 77-year-old Marguerite Ruth Gabele may be driving a silver 2011 Ford Edge with Arizona license CRY4695.
Gabele was last seen in Glendale wearing a red shirt.
She is described as white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.