Silver Alert issued for missing Queen Creek woman

Marguerite Ruth Gabele
Marguerite Ruth Gabele(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (13 News) - Police in Arizona have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Queen Creek woman.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 77-year-old Marguerite Ruth Gabele may be driving a silver 2011 Ford Edge with Arizona license CRY4695.

Gabele was last seen in Glendale wearing a red shirt.

She is described as white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

