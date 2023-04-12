Silver Alert issued for missing Queen Creek woman

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (13 News) - Police in Arizona have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Queen Creek woman.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 77-year-old Marguerite Ruth Gabele may be driving a silver 2011 Ford Edge with Arizona license CRY4695.

Gabele was last seen in Glendale wearing a red shirt.

She is described as white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

